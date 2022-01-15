Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LEG stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,267. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

