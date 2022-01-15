Brokerages Anticipate JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JBG SMITH Properties.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 201,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,491,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

