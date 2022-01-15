Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. GameStop reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 66.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 32.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of -2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

