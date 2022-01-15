Brokerages Anticipate CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 163,177 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 474,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

