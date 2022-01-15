Brokerages Anticipate Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $29.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absolute Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of Absolute Software stock remained flat at $$8.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 217,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $405.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

