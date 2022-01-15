Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 778,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,098,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

