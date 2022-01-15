Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $934.51

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 934.51 ($12.69) and traded as high as GBX 939 ($12.75). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 934.50 ($12.68), with a volume of 181,457 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.39) to GBX 870 ($11.81) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.59) to GBX 1,120 ($15.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.90) to GBX 935 ($12.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.30) price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 996.88 ($13.53).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 911.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 934.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.20), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($342,296.05). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock worth $40,785.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

