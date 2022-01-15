Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein Sells 151,931 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Beth Tamara Gerstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40.

BRLT stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 1,296,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. Brilliant Earth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.