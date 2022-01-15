BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the December 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 525,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

