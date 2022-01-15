Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 50.44% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $17,214,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 358,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 136,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

