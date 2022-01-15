Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 196.3% in December

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, an increase of 196.3% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BXBLY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

