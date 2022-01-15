Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,107,776 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £8.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

About Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

