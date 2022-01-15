Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,059 shares of company stock worth $17,956,136. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $159.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.88 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

