Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 301 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,401.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.