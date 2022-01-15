Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGBH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000.

IGBH opened at $24.80 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

