Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $126,108.85 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $126,108.85 and $3,007.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00004896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00075024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.28 or 0.07691420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.11 or 0.99878097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069327 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

