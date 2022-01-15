Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as low as C$1.74. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 92,407 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.