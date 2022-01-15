Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $305.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.70.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $225.96 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.