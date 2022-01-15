BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.63 ($74.58).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €66.30 ($75.34) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.86.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.