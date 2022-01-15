BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.47.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$9.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.56. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$240.19 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.