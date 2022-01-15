BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in December

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLSFY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BlueScope Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BlueScope Steel in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of BLSFY remained flat at $$77.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72. BlueScope Steel has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $90.95.

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

