Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.00.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

