Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFC opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.00.
About Blue Star Foods
Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.
Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.