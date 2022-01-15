Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $17.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OWL opened at $13.42 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,332,294 shares of company stock valued at $81,916,278.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $8,310,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

