Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.94. 20,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,993,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.