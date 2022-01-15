Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 105,376 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

In other news, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 64,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $71,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 125.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

