BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski Buys 1,000 Shares

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $15,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 48,696 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,830,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.