Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MYC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 76,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,288. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

