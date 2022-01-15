Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MYC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 76,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,288. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
