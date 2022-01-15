BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the December 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MUE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 42,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,096. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

