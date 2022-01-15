BlackRock Inc. Sells 381,160 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,019,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,160 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.30% of AmerisourceBergen worth $1,316,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

