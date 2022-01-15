BlackRock Inc. Sells 35,424 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.23% of MarketAxess worth $1,476,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

MKTX opened at $371.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.95. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.50 and a 1-year high of $589.25. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

