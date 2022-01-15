BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $980.62.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded down $18.98 on Monday, hitting $848.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,232. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $916.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $903.12. BlackRock has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.