BlackRock Inc. Buys 129,769 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.72% of Signature Bank worth $1,439,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after acquiring an additional 315,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,165,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 591,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $365.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.23. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $372.50.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.