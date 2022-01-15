BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,053,032 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.37% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,360,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $74,461.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $64.14 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.59, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

