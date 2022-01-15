BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of First Solar worth $1,235,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Solar by 33.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,606 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

