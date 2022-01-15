BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,788,482 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,788,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.11% of Bath & Body Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $889,125,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,785,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,549,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.92.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

