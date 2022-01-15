Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Down 7.2%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s share price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 12,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 869,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bird Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

