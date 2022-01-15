Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%.

Shares of Biomerica stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

