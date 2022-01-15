Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $4.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.99.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen has a one year low of $217.10 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

