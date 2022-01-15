Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $29.12 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $29.12 for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.99.

Shares of BIIB opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $217.10 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

