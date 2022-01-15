BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.82.

Shares of BCRX opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $61,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

