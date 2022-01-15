Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.86.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Bilibili by 8.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.