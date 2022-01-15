Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Reaches $0.13

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $484,513.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 38,694,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

