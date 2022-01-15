Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 5.7% Higher

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $71.50. 59,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,005,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 541,118 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

