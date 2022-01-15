Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.