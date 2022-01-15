Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,191 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Best Buy worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,688 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Best Buy by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,559 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.18.

BBY stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

