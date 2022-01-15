Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.55) on Thursday. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 89.80 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.20 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74.
About IP Group
