Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group (LON:IPO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.55) on Thursday. IP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 89.80 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.20 ($2.12). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

