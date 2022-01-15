Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAE. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €180.45 ($205.06).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €108.20 ($122.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -94.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €136.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a 52-week high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.