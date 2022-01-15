Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €70.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($71.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.58 ($72.25).

EVD opened at €69.12 ($78.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €47.34 ($53.80) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($82.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.86.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

