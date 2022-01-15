Beefy.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00215427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.00469418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00079662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

