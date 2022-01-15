Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) PT Raised to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Shares of BTEGF stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.07. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

